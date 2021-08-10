I recently cooked a delicious lasagna-style dish made with fresh eggplant from the garden in my backyard. The dish known as Moussaka, made me swell with pride, not only because of it’s robust flavor, but also because it was made fresh with ingredients from my own yard. It was as though the hard work spent tilling the soil, planting the seed, and harvesting the fruit made it taste even better than it should have.
I told my mom how happy, and proud of myself I was at the yummy dish I had made. During our conversation, I told her how tender and full of flavor the eggplant was, telling her she would have really liked it. I suddenly remembered that we never ate eggplant growing up.
When I asked her why, she told me a story that taught me a life lesson.
My mom has cooked most of her life, not because she enjoyed it, but out of necessity and love for her family. She is very practical and makes delicious dishes – her lasagna is something special – but cooking was never her passion.
Many years ago, when my mom was starting to venture into cooking more advanced dishes, she made something with eggplant as the main ingredient, and her dish came out bitter. She asked her friend, who was an “advanced cook,” what may have gone awry with the dish.
Her friend said, “cooking eggplant is difficult for a beginner like you. It is better if you just stay away from it.”
My mother never again attempted to cook eggplant. Aside from her friend, she didn’t have access to the answers to her culinary questions. So, being a practical working mother of three, she simply stopped purchasing eggplant.
As I listened to my mother tell me about her reason for giving up on cooking eggplant, I realized that sometimes, instead of helping and encouraging others with their struggles, we stop them with words of discouragement.
I want to believe that her friend had good intentions, but instead of taking the time to explain the simple process of “sweating the eggplant” to remove any bitterness, she took the easy route, advising her to simply stop trying.
My mom’s story makes me reflect on our current era. We all face difficulties. Many are facing very sensitive situations, and one word can change somebody’s path – for the better or for the worse. Being aware of the power of our words can make a difference in others and in our own lives.
I would like to be that person who encourages others to achieve new goals, and is there to walk the extra mile with them, just like others have done with me.
Today, I encourage all of my readers to share kindness and words of encouragement with others, because surely somebody needs them! And finally, here is my version of moussaka! I hope you all enjoy it!
Moussaka
INGREDIENTS AND INSTRUCTIONS:
Eggplant:
1 lb. of eggplants, sliced
Olive oil
Salt
Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
Sprinkle eggplant slices with salt and let them sweat 15 minutes.
Rinse with water and pat with a paper towel.
Place on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Let cool.
Béchamel:
2 Cups of milk
1 tsp corn starch
1 tsp all-purpose flour
4 Tbsp butter
1 pinch nutmeg
1 pinch salt
Make a blond roux and add milk. Simmer until smooth. Add nutmeg and salt.
Once you get the desired consistency, remove from stove and let rest on a side (the sauce thickens as it cools).
*If too thick, add a little more milk. If too light, let it simmer longer.
Meat sauce:
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 lb. ground beef
5 tomatoes, blended
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup red wine
1 tsp oregano
1 bay leaf
1 pinch cinnamon
Pepper, to taste
Salt, to taste
2 cups Mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Heat olive oil in large pan on medium heat and sauté onion, bell pepper and garlic. Add blended tomatoes and ground beef. Mix, and cook.
Add red wine and simmer on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add oregano, salt, pepper and a bay leaf. Let simmer on low for about 15 minutes.
Moussaka construction:
In a greased baking dish, place a few scoops of béchamel sauce on bottom of dish.
Create a layer of eggplant across bottom. Then layer eggplant slices, béchamel, meat mixture, and cheese. Then repeat layering until ingredients are finished.
The last layer should be béchamel sauce with a thick layer of mozzarella cheese.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake on 350°F for 25 minutes.
After the 25 minutes, remove aluminum foil and place uncovered dish back into oven for a final 5 minutes to brown the cheese.
Remove from heat. Let cool and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.