Jordan Arceneaux, Sports Editor of the West Side Journal, and his wife Liz have launched "The Arceneaux Angle," a podcast about raising two toddlers and relationships from the perspective of a married millennial couple living through the pandemic and civil rights movement.
"The pandemic has given me time that I wouldn't otherwise have to pursue different things," Jordan Arceneaux said. "My wife Liz and I have used this time to engage in creative projects, and we would like to share one of those projects with the readers."
Liz Arceneaux is a behavioral therapist and teacher at a local community college and Jordan Arceneaux is a sports journalist who has served as the Journal's Sports Editor since 2018.
The intro episode "Parenting, is it the Grand Canyon?" is up now. The Arceneaux Angle is available on Anchor and Spotify and coming soon to Apple Podcast.
