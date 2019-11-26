The Justice For Fatrell Organization recently held a parade to increase awareness for the need to reduce crime and violence in the parish.
The organization was founded after the murder of Fatrell Queen in 2017, a crime that has never been solved.
Organization member Clerice Lacey said the group’s members hope “to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.”
While she said the Justice For Fatrell Organization supports the Port Allen Police Department, its members believe there are problems within the department.
“We can’t keep sweeping those things under the rug,” Lacey said, although the public is becoming aware of it as time goes on…We’re sure of that because we see it.”
She said the organization’s goals are to stop the crime rate in the parish from increasing, to stop the murders. “We’ve got to stop making it look like everything is okay.”
“We have to look beyond the problem and work to find a solution and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Lacey continued. “We’re working with the Police Department and we’re working with the community.”
“We have to all try to work together,” she said. “To change the community, we need to have everyone involved.”
