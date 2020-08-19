Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is calling for nominations of groups and individuals that go the extra mile to keep our communities clean, beautiful, and litter-free. Award recipients will be honored at the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon on November 6th at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on the second day of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference. If KLB is unable to conduct an in-person awards presentation, a virtual option will be conducted. The deadline for submitting a nomination is October 1st. Nominate a hero here: https://keeplouisianabeautiful.org/programs-events2/everyday-hero/
Awards are available in the following eight categories:
Alice Foster Award: Louisiana's former First Lady, Alice Foster, played a crucial role in beautification and preservation efforts across the state in helping to launch Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The Alice Foster Award recognizes an individual volunteer for their exceptional legacy and leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification.
Golden Can Award: This award recognizes a public servant who displays a deep commitment to KLB's mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty. Eligible parties include state, parish and municipal employees, elected officials, and educators.
Most Innovative Program: This award recognizes a successful beautification, litter prevention, recycling or waste reduction program.
Youth Award: This award recognizes a student or youth-led group (kindergarten through college) that displays creative thinking and effective leadership to engage their peers and make significant impacts in their community.
Outstanding Affiliate: This award recognizes a KAB affiliate that shows fortitude, leadership, creative and diverse programming, as well as community engagement.
Outstanding Affiliate Director: This award recognizes an affiliate director in Louisiana who demonstrates exceptional dedication to KLB's mission and exercises inclusive, professional and engaging leadership.
Corporate Leadership Award: This award recognizes a business that demonstrates a consistent dedication to KLB's mission, environmental stewardship and community enrichment.
Litter Enforcement Recognition Award: This award recognizes law enforcement personnel including justices of the peace, constables, judges, and code enforcement officers who are successful at enforcing state, parish or city litter and illegal dumping laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.