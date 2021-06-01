Keep Louisiana Beau

MANDEVILLE – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization seeks dynamic presenters to inform local leaders and stakeholders on proven practices and programs that enhance and beautify communities while guiding the way to a cleaner and greener Louisiana. Selected speakers will present at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference, to be held October 14 in Baton Rouge.

 Specific presentations should focus on litter prevention; community and volunteer engagement; greening and beautification; recycling and reusing; waste reduction; sustainability practices, litter enforcement; research and behavior change; or environmental education. Both individual presentations and panel formats are welcome. Interested parties may submit their proposal online at https://bit.ly/klb2021presenters. Applications are due by June 7, 2021.

   The Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference is an annual professional development and networking forum welcoming all individuals, affiliates, state and local governmental agencies, community and business partners, and non-profit organizations.

Past presenters

have included:

• University/college 

   professors and educators

• Non-profit organizations

• Professional 

  speakers/associations

• Community

   leaders/stakeholders

• State/local elected 

   officials

• Government 

  administration 

   professionals

• Business leaders

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Inc. is the state’s anti-litter and community improvement organization focused on education, enforcement, awareness and cleanups. Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.