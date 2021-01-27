BATON ROUGE- Breaking cycles of litter and indifference require long term behavioral shifts. The most effective way to facilitate the changes needed to improve cleanliness and thwart neglect in our communities is to reach young people and impart a deep sense of community-mindedness and environmental stewardship.
Rockey’s Environmental Education program is rolling into communities across the state to provide workshops to formal and non-formal educators. Focusing on children (ages K-5th grade) and how these issues impact their home, school, and neighborhood, the program contains 11 environmental and modules, hands-on activities, fun worksheets, grade-level students standards alignment, and supplemental resources. Topics include; defining litter, the timeline of trash, litter decomposition, watersheds, clean water, effects on wildlife, plastics pollution, reducing, reusing, recycling, marine debris, and civic responsibility.
The free workshop will be held from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the LSU Center for River Studies-The Water Campus, 100 Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge. Space is limited to the first 25 teachers or non-formal educators to register. All interested participants must register online at https://cutt.ly/klbBRteacherworkshop2021 or go to www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org
Educators attending the full workshop will receive a complimentary lesson plan manual, CEU credit, and $100 stipend. Attendees are asked to bring their lunch and a reusable water bottle. The workshop will abide by all state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Masks will be required, and social distancing rules will be followed. Tables and seating will be spaced at least 6ft. apart.
“We are not just a clean-up organization. People may see us that way, but clean-ups are just one tool in the toolbox. At our core, we are a behavioral change organization. We focus on programs that will modify long-term habits and create a cultural shift towards ongoing community stewardship. Teaching Louisiana’s next generation of leaders the impact these issues have on our communities will bring about the biggest change”, explains Alma Robichaux, education consult for Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
