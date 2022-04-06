MANDEVILLE, — Keep Louisiana Beautiful presents Love the Boot Week Apr. 18-24, 2022 — the largest litter removal effort in Louisiana, held in conjunction with Earth Day and supported by Governor John Bel Edwards and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Businesses, government agencies, schools, non-profit organizations, and individual citizens throughout the state are encouraged to plan or participate in community cleanups and beautification events to work collectively toward a cleaner Louisiana.
Event registration and volunteer sign-up is available at www.lovetheboot.org. Volunteers can search by zip code to see what events are available in their area. Events can either be registered as public or private. The first 100 groups who registered their Love the Boot Week events received cleanup kits with shirts and supplies. Currently, 144 events are registered, with more added daily. Love the Boot event planning tools and promotional graphics are available to all online, and people are encouraged to share how they #LovetheBoot on social media.
Litter is not a new problem for Louisiana’s 64 parishes. For decades, litter has become increasingly detrimental to our communities, leading to a multitude of repercussions such as: • Blight on natural areas, cities, towns, roadways, and waterways
• Death of wildlife due to polluted habitats
• Decline in quality of life in neighborhoods
• A negative impact on economic development, infrastructure, and tourism
• Flooding caused by storm drains clogged with litter and debris
Despite spending over $40 million in litter abatement each year, Louisiana is still experiencing shocking levels of litter statewide.
“Sportsman’s Paradise won’t be litter-free overnight, but by coming together during Love the Boot Week, we can begin to tackle the issue and take steps toward achieving a more beautiful Louisiana,” says Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
A press conference and kickoff event is scheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m. at the Capitol Park Museum.
For more information about Love the Boot Week, visit www.lovetheboot.org or contact marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
