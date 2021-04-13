launches “Love Doesn’t Litter” anti-litter campaign
MANDEVILLE - As the warmer weather ushers in outdoor events and gatherings, Keep Louisiana Beautiful wants to send a powerful reminder to all Louisianans: show your love for your home state by taking active and intentional steps to eliminate litter in your local community’s public spaces. Aiming to reach Louisianans with its direct messaging, KLB builds on their “Love the Boot” collaboration with local talent Marc Broussard to increase anti-litter awareness. Launching a statewide public awareness campaign across multiple platforms to bring much-needed attention to the growing litter problem and encourage citizens to be a part of the solution by loving and caring for their community.
Broussard’s lyrics are a rallying cry and a much-needed reminder to us all. “When you rollin’ wit’ your crew, or ﬂoatin’ down the bayou, you can do something great to help our beautiful state. Love the Boot. Don’t Pollute. Let’s keep our Louisiana beautiful, y’all!”
Utilizing a multi-faceted approach through digital and conventional platforms, KLB will reach Louisianians on social media, Spotify, television and radio PSAs, and billboards with anti-litter messages in the Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans’ markets. With a robust mix of video, banner, and audio content, KLB aims to create interactive and memorable moments that drive the anti-litter message home. Running from April 1 to June 13 across all platforms, the “Love Doesn’t Litter” goal is to decrease litter through a direct call to love, care, and respect your community and your state by putting trash in its proper place, not in our public space.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Executive Director Susan Russell explains, “This year, as Louisianans start making their way back to normalcy, we want them to be aware of the huge increase in the litter we’ve seen over the past year and to appeal to them to be a part of the solution by not littering. We live in a vibrant and unique state with much to offer. Litter should not be a part of that. Our bodies of water, our seafood, our homes and property, our beautiful wetlands, marine life and wildlife, our health, and even our industries and economy, are all impacted negatively by litter and pollution.”
To learn more about how you can help keep Louisiana beautiful go to www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
