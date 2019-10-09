Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful has earned the 2019 Circle of Excellence Achievement Award. $500 is being issued to this affiliate to support your capacity building efforts resulting from the affiliate meeting the following criteria: Good Standing rating with KAB, submitted a KLB impact report, retained an active Board of Directors, attended the KLB State Conference and the KLB Regional Meeting, participated in bi--monthly affiliate support calls, and conducted either a Great American Cleanup or America Recycles Day event. Shown are KWBRB Director Darrell Guilbeau and Board Members Joanne Bourgeois, Brenda Morgan and Dr. Evva Wilson.
