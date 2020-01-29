Keep WBR Beautiful

Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful recently awarded P W Collins Residential and Commercial Construction along with Madman & Company Racing the January Clean Business Award. Wayne Collins has been in the construction business 49 years and Brian Jeffery, owner of Madman & Co. Rracing, has been in business 20 years. Collins Construction employs ten people while Madman & Co. employs three. Collins specializes in General Construction while Madman specializes in Race Car manufacturing. Both businesses are located in the same building at 1581 Mid way Drive Port Allen. 

