Darrell Guilbeau, director of Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, recently spoke at Port Allen High School to Dr. Kellie Green’s Advanced Placement Environmental Class and the General Environmental Classes.
The main focus was to bring awareness of the KWBRB Program. Guilbeau works alongside a 10 member advisory board to deal with recycling, environmental education and litter issues.
KWBRB puts on the annual Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day and is also tasked with the selection of the Clean Business Award Winners. KWBRB also participates in volunteer projects, and applies for grant opportunities.
Guilbeau also pointed out several areas of the parish that are continuously littered along with bringing awareness of old tires left on the side of the road throughout the parish which can become a mosquito breeding ground.
