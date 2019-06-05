This week campers at ten West Baton Rouge summer camps are exploring “fractals” through an art program designed by artist and art educator, Maria Bridevaux and youth librarian, Judy Boyce.
A fractal is a pattern that repeats itself forever, in ever decreasing size, within the same figure. In other words, a fractal shape has smaller parts that look like the whole shape.
There are two types of fractals - geometric and organic. Geometric fractals are composed of ordinary geometric shapes. Organic fractals are found throughout nature - in trees, lightning, clouds, mountain ranges, rivers, sea shells, and inside our bodies. They have jagged, wiggly, or craggy edges.
After examining examples of natural fractals, younger campers drew the detail of fractals in leaves. Older campers traced various sizes of equilateral triangles to create a geometric fractal. As you can see from the photos, all ages enjoyed their “fractal” experience.
