Knights of Columbus donation to Port City Enterprises

From left to right: Wanda W., Christopher J., Reginald K., Bernadette L., Lisa Wilridge, Director of Port City Enterprises, James Rills and Gene Bertrand with Knights of Columbus- Brusly Council.

 Provided Photo

The Knights of Columbus-Brusly Council presented a monetary donation to Port City Enterprises. 

