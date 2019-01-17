The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), authorized by the Governor and State of Louisiana, is seeking nominations for Louisiana’s next Poet Laureate. The LEH has appointed a selection committee, as required by state legislation.
The selection committee is now soliciting nominations of poets either born or domiciled in Louisiana at the time of nomination. The selection committee will submit three finalists to the governor, from whom he shall choose a nominee, subject to state senate confirmation. Nominees shall have published works in books, anthologies, literary journals, or magazines. The selection committee will seek input from the general public and the literary community, and shall select nominees who reflect the diverse cultures and heritage of Louisiana. A poet may not self-nominate. Committee members may not be nominated. The selection committee will deliberate in March 2019 and make its recommendations to Governor John Bel Edwards. A final announcement will be made in May 2019.
The Poet Laureate shall serve a two-year term and deliver an annual public reading in the state as designated by the LEH. Poets Laureate may not serve two consecutive terms.
Nominations should be specific as to the above criteria and include the following:
· Letter or letters of nomination
· 6-8 examples of the nominee’s work, including full publication citations
· Nominee’s curriculum vitae (c.v.).
The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 22, 2019.
Louisiana is blessed with a long history of poetry and great poets. Past Poets Laureate selected under this legislation include Brenda Marie Osbey, Darrell Bourque, Julie Kane, Ava Leavell Haymon, Peter Cooley, and Jack Bedell. Bedell’s term ends in May 2019.
Send nominations to Miranda Restovic, Chair, Poet Laureate Panel
Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
938 Lafayette St., Suite 300
New Orleans, LA 70113
For more information, contact Erin Greenwald at (504) 620-2632 or greenwald@leh.org.
