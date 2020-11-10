While the “Veterans on Parade” had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, West Baton Rouge remembers and honors our veterans. There will be a Lunchtime Lecture on the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War at the West Baton Rouge Museum, Nov 18. Make plans to attend, stop by the Veterans Memorial outside of the courthouse in Port Allen, and honor a veteran in your own life.
