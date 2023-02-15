The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks held its annual ball to crown its 2023 Royalty on Saturday, January 20, 2023 at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen. Over 400 attendees danced the night away as they crowned their 2023 Royalty that included: Grand Marshal - Amanda Gross Thies, Queen - Brailyn Bergeron, and King, Eli Owens.
The Grand Marshal, followed by the King and Queen will lead the 39th annual parade on Sunday, February 19th and run its traditional route through downtown Port Allen. This year’s theme is “Rockin thru the Ages”. “While there is no charge for Krewe members to submit an entry, there is a modest fee that makes it very affordable for anyone to join in on the fun. Watching the parade is always a great time and riding takes the experience to a whole new level”. Parade Chair, John Blackwell commented.
Special thanks to our sponsors: King Level: Court Street Café and J. Robin Wealth Management, LLC; Queen Level: Brian’s Furniture/ The Mailbox Guy, Cou-Yon’s Cajun Bar-B-Q, and Steven’s Pharmacy; Prince Level: Meg Braud Realty, Garage Experts, Jack’s Place, Karleen Guercio Insurance Agency, Louisiana Chiropractic, and Wilbert’s Life Insurance Co.
For more information, and those who are seeking information the parade can contact John Blackwell, Parade Chair at 901-219-2763 or kogfoto1985@gmail.com.
