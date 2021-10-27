On Saturday, October 9, 2021 family and friends honored the 2021-2022 Krewe of Romany Maids at Magnolia Mound. Pictured are Maids Caroline Arrington, Elizabeth Benoit, Morgan Oktavec, King Romany LXXII, Bobby Mitchell, 2021-2022 Ball Captain, Maria Rowland, Queen Romany LXXII, Kelsey Richard, Maids Amelia Lambert, Hannah Tranchina, and Andee Alexander.
