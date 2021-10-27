Krazy Krewe

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 family and friends honored the 2021-2022 Krewe of Romany Maids at Magnolia Mound. Pictured are Maids Caroline Arrington, Elizabeth Benoit, Morgan Oktavec, King Romany LXXII, Bobby Mitchell, 2021-2022 Ball Captain, Maria Rowland, Queen Romany LXXII, Kelsey Richard, Maids Amelia Lambert, Hannah Tranchina, and Andee Alexander.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.