Last week, Louisiana Dental Center- Addis hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.
The ribbon cutting ceremony, sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, included the Mayor of Addis, David Toups, chamber representative, Sharon Oubre-Williams, and many local business leaders.
On Saturday, Louisiana Dental Center invited the community to view the state- of-the -Art facilities, meet the doctors and staff, and be entered to win great prizes. Local celebrity and self-proclaimed leader of the “Who Dat Nation,” Bobby Hebert attended to take pictures and autograph memorabilia for fans.
The 20 chair, 8,000 square foot, dental clinic is located just off heavily traveled LA Hwy 1 next door to the Westside YMCA and in front of the Sugar Mill subdivision.
Louisiana Dental Center-Addis will bring an estimated 25 new jobs to the area and will have a substantial economic impact on the community.
The clinic is equipped to provide specialized dental services such as sedation dentistry, wisdom teeth, and implants as well as all other more conventional dental needs of the community.
Louisiana Dental Center is now accepting new patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.