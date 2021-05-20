Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Jariel Christopher of Port Allen High School and Kaitlin Daigle of Brusly High School have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2020-21 School Year.
Christopher plans to attend LSU and study in the field of journalism. Daigle plans to attend LSU and study in the field of pre-dentistry to become an Orthodontist. Each recipient resides in West Baton Rouge Parish.
If for any reason these two recipients fail to enroll in a Louisiana College, the Scholarships will be granted to Rheagan Critney of BHS and Ayshia Whaley of PAHS.
The sheriff’s scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP).
“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what LSHMP is all about,” Cazes said in a statement. “This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of West Baton Rouge Parish’s honorary members.”
Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is any affiliate of the program. Students earn the scholarship based on their academic achievement, leadership and character. Eligible students must be permanent residents of Louisiana who are enrolled full time as undergraduates. Scholarships must be utilized in higher education within the state.
