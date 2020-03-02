The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society’s 19th Annual Lagniappe Dulcimer Fête will be held at the West Baton Rouge Activity Center Mar. 12 through Mar. 15 for what organizers call the “largest spring U.S. Southeastern Dulcimer Gathering.
The Port Allen event will feature workshops, concerts, vendors, and open stage and a raffle, all centered around the unique instrument. Vendors will sell not only instruments but accessories and dulcimer and fiddle doctors will be on hand.
There are two types of dulcimers—the hammer dulcimer, a trapezoid zither with metal strings that are stuck with light hammers and mountain dulcimers, a more modern folk instrument in the guitar family and plucked by finger.
“Join us for two and a half days of mountain and hammered dulcimer music with many acoustic instruments represented,” the organization’s publicity says.
Some of those instruments are familiar, especially to south Louisiana—fiddle, ukulele, guitar, banjo and autoharp—and some unfamiliar ones, like a Celtic harp and pennywhistle.
Workshops will be held over the three days offering lessons in those instruments and in activities related to them, like bowed psaltery, sacred harp singing, flat foot dancing and bird watching.
Those activities will feature nationally acclaimed musicians and performers, including a national mountain dulcimer champion, two national dulcimer champions and a two-time national autoharp champion.
The festival will host over 80 workshops and jam sessions on Friday and Saturday, slow cookin’ and fast jammin’ jam sessions throughout the weekend, and a Closing Gospel Sing on Sunday, Mar. 15.
The Community Center is located at 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, and some activities will be held at the West Baton Rouge Museum next door.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at lagniappedulcimerBR.org, follow it on Facebook at Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, or email mayleesam@aol.com or hmbankston@cox.net, or call (225) 924-6063 or (225) 753-7917.
