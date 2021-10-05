After taking a year off last year due to COVID-19, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is so excited to revive its popular Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea at the Lod Cook Alumni Center on November 28. Everyone’s favorite characters from The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou will be on hand for a fun-filled festivity of treats, teas, and hot chocolate plus lots of fun activities and photo opportunities! Best of all, aspiring dancers will be able to join our company members to learn some of our favorite parts of the ballet.
Seating is limited and tickets are on sale now. Tickets on sale now at https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-tea/.
The Land of the Sweets Tea is sponsored in part by 225 Magazine and Baton Rouge Parents Magazine.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
