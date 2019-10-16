Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department
Years in law enforcement: Five and a half years
Rank/role: Lieutenant
Division: Detective
Hometown: Lake Charles
Spouse: Shanda Celestaine
Hobbies: Fitness, Photography and Academia
Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: Help those who can’t themselves and to be a mediator
Favorite quote or song: “Ego is stolen. Confidence is earned… It’s the difference between potent and poisonous.”
