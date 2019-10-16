Alaric Celestaine

Lt. Alaric Celestaine

Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department

Years in law enforcement: Five and a half years

Rank/role: Lieutenant

Division: Detective

Hometown: Lake Charles

Spouse: Shanda Celestaine

Hobbies: Fitness, Photography and Academia

Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: Help those who can’t themselves and to be a mediator

Favorite quote or song: “Ego is stolen. Confidence is earned… It’s the difference between potent and poisonous.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.