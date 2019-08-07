Robson

Cpl. Bobby Hobson Jr. 

Bobby Hobson Jr.

Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Dept.

Years in law enforcement: 13 and a half

Rank/role: Corporal

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Parents: Bobby Hobson Sr. and Pam Mitchell

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and mud-riding

Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:

Help the community and protect the community

from all crimes and be a positive role model for the

youth

Favorite quote or song: “She Got the Best of Me,”

Luke Combes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.