Bobby Hobson Jr.
Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Dept.
Years in law enforcement: 13 and a half
Rank/role: Corporal
Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Parents: Bobby Hobson Sr. and Pam Mitchell
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and mud-riding
Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:
Help the community and protect the community
from all crimes and be a positive role model for the
youth
Favorite quote or song: “She Got the Best of Me,”
Luke Combes
