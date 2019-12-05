Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department
Police Department
Years in law enforcement: Eleven
Rank/role: Acting Shift Supervisor
Division: Uniform Patrol
Hometown: Brusly
Spouse: Crystal Dehon
Children: Chandraccia Henderson, Naijah Dehon, Nolanda Dehon, Jeremiah Dehon, Dallas Dehon
Hobbies: Coaching Pee-wee Football; Watching Dallas Cowboys Football
Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: To help others and protect those who can’t protect themselves
Favorite quote or song: “More than I can bear with” - By Kirk Franklin
