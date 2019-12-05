Nolan Dehon

NOLAN DEHON

Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department

Police Department

Years in law enforcement: Eleven

Rank/role: Acting Shift Supervisor

Division: Uniform Patrol

Hometown: Brusly

Spouse: Crystal Dehon

Children: Chandraccia Henderson, Naijah Dehon, Nolanda Dehon, Jeremiah Dehon, Dallas Dehon

 Hobbies: Coaching Pee-wee Football; Watching Dallas Cowboys Football

Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: To help others and protect those who can’t protect themselves

Favorite quote or song: “More than I can bear with” - By Kirk Franklin

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.