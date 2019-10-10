Law Enforcement Officer of the Week
Name of law enforcement officer: Donnie Dawsey
Number of years in law enforcement: 22
Law enforcement agency: WBR Sheriff’s Office
Rank/role: Lieutenant/Assistant Commander of Training Division
Division: Training Division
Hometown: Watson
Spouse: Kim Dawsey
Children: 4
Hobbies: Diving/Traveling
Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer:
Favorite quote or song: “Whooo!” and “Dat’s right”
