Donny Dawsey

Law Enforcement Officer of the Week

Name of law enforcement officer: Donnie Dawsey

Number of years in law enforcement: 22

Law enforcement agency: WBR Sheriff’s Office

Rank/role: Lieutenant/Assistant Commander of Training Division 

Division: Training Division

Hometown: Watson

Spouse: Kim Dawsey

Children: 4

Hobbies: Diving/Traveling

Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: 

Favorite quote or song: “Whooo!” and “Dat’s right”

