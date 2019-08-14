Name: Brett Portier
Name of law enforcement officer: Brusly Police Department
Number of years in law enforcement: Seven
Rank/role: Detective
Division: Detective
Hometown: Albany, La.
Spouse: Monica Coley
Children: One son, one daughter
Hobbies: Camping, mud riding
Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: Law enforcement was an easy transition from my career in the military
Favorite quote or song: Be humble and never think you are better than anyone else for dust you are and unto dust you shall return.
