Brett Portier

Det. Brett Portier

Name: Brett Portier 

Name of law enforcement officer: Brusly Police Department

Number of years in law enforcement: Seven

Rank/role: Detective

Division: Detective 

Hometown: Albany, La.

Spouse: Monica Coley

Children: One son, one daughter

Hobbies: Camping, mud riding

Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: Law enforcement was an easy transition from my career in the military

Favorite quote or song: Be humble and never think you are better than anyone else for dust you are and unto dust you shall return.

