Name of law enforcement officer: Randy Austin
Number of years in law enforcement: 11
Rank/role: Deputy Sheriff
Division: Uniform Patrol
Hometown: Port Allen
Children: 1
Hobbies: Fishing
A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 13, 2019 @ 2:17 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.