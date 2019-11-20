LEOTW

Jordan Zachary

Name: Jordan Zachary

Number of years in law enforcement: 5   

Rank/role: Police Officer

Division: Uniform Patrol

Law enforcement agency: Brusly Police Department

Hometown:  Baton Rouge

Spouse: None

Children: None

Hobbies: Boxing (0-1), Karate, Playing Pool, Hanging out with friends.

Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: To help those in need. Especially those who cant help themselves.

Favorite quote or song: Don’t judge someone by how they fall. Judge them by how they get back up

