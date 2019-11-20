Name: Jordan Zachary
Name of law enforcement officer: Jordan Zachary
Number of years in law enforcement: 5
Rank/role: Police Officer
Division: Uniform Patrol
Law enforcement agency: Brusly Police Department
Hometown: Baton Rouge
Spouse: None
Children: None
Hobbies: Boxing (0-1), Karate, Playing Pool, Hanging out with friends.
Reason for becoming a law enforcement officer: To help those in need. Especially those who cant help themselves.
Favorite quote or song: Don’t judge someone by how they fall. Judge them by how they get back up
