The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s (LDEQ) Enviroschool will hold two live webinars in August.
The first will discuss Water Quality in Louisiana and the second will focus on Onsite Sewerage System Maintenance, Health and the Environment. August is National Water Quality Month which means it’s a great time to educate yourself on local water quality programs and how your actions have an impact.
The Water Quality in Louisiana webinar will provide information about Louisiana’s Water Quality Program and Louisiana’s 2018 Water Quality Integrated Report: the 305(b) Report and the 303(d) List. The Water Quality Program presentation will cover LDEQ’s authority to protect water and how this is accomplished. This includes an overview of standards, permitting, nonpoint source pollution and enforcement.
The Integrated Report presentation will give an overview of surface water quality monitoring and assessment efforts by LDEQ as part of its Clean Water Act commitments. When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 Online: Live Webinar Only The Onsite Sewerage System Maintenance, Health & the Environment presentation will provide information about the importance of maintaining home sewage systems, how it affects human health and the environment and how to maintain these systems.
When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
Online: Live Webinar Only
Please register online at https://www.deq.louisiana. gov/form/enviroschool.
The Enviroschool program at LDEQ is the environmental education outreach arm of the agency and provides training for communities, businesses and other organizations on a number of regulatory topics. The goal of this program is to inform attendees about the environmental regulatory process and to maintain and improve environmental compliance. The workshops are free and open to the public. If you are interested, please feel free to register for any of our workshops.
For more information, go to http:// deq.louisiana.gov/page/ enviroschool or email Enviroschool at Enviroschool@ la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.