Alvin F. Landry of Port Allen was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. Lt. Col. Landry is currently the leader of the Baton Rouge Team of the 2nd Legal Operations Detachment, a multi-state unit headquartered in New Orleans. Landry has served in the Armed Forces Reserves as a Judge Advocate General since 2004.
Lt. Col. Landry has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and as an Administrative Law Judge for the State of Louisiana. He has also maintained a private practice for more than 22 years.
Landry currently serves as an Attorney for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Lt. Col. Landry is the son of the late Frederick Gatz "Pete" Landry and Betty Prejean Landry of Brusly.
