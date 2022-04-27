The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Café Français on May 6, 2022, the first Friday in the month, from 1-3 PM. As part of its cultural offerings, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting this program for those who speak French, are learning French, or simply support the French language and culture in Louisiana. Speakers of any variety of French and any level of comprehension are welcome. It is open to the public and free of charge. Each meeting features a topic to spur discussion.  Music is often provided by John Richard and Tony Thibodeaux and, of course, there’s always coffee and a little something sweet to eat.  

