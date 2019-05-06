Tyron and Tyrus' So Cool Lemonade Stand in Port Allen joined thousands of others across the state for Lemonade Day Louisiana on Sunday, May 5.
Businessmen John Georges of New Orleans and Todd Graves of Baton Rouge introduced Lemonade Day Louisiana in 2010. Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed Saturday, May 5 as National Lemonade Day in Louisiana.
Lemonade Day is an opportunity for Louisiana’s youth to learn entrepreneurship and character development. The foremost objective of Lemonade Day is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society – the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.
Youth ages 4 to 18 are encouraged to spend a little, save a little and share a little by donating a portion of profits to a local charity of their choice.
