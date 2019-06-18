Garrett Yetman
Law enforcement agency: Brusly Police Department
Number of years in law enforcement: 2
Rank: Officer
Division: Uniform patrol
Hometown: Walker, LA
Parents: Donna and Joseph Fauntleroy
Hobbies: Enjoys working out and playing with his dog Trooper
Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer: After receiving his Bachelors in Criminology from LSU, he realized he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement in order to protect those who can not or will not protect themselves
Favorite quote: "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth." Muhammad Ali
