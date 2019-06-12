Edward Griffin, Jr.
Law enforcement agency: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Number of years in law enforcement: 9
Rank: Deputy/SRO Division: Juvenile
Hometown: Baton Rouge
Parents: Edward and Velma Griffin
Children: Esco, Edward III, Tracy and Tiffany
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and traveling
Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:
“To protect and serve and to make a difference in society, my community, my city, my state and my country.”
Favorite quote: “When the going gets tough the tough get going.”
Percy Simms
Law enforcement agency: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Number of years in law enforcement: 37
Rank: Sargeant/SRO
Division: Juvenile Hometown: Plaquemine
Parents: Charles and Hazel Simms of Plaquemine
Hobbies: Singing, music and playing the keyboard
Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:
“To challenge myself to become more than just ordinary.”
Favorite quote: “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” -Albert Einstein
