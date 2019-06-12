Acr328288142784-22640434.jpg
Griffin and Simms

Deputy Edward Griffin (left) and Sgt. Percy Simms

Edward Griffin, Jr.

Law enforcement agency: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Number of years in law enforcement: 9

Rank: Deputy/SRO Division: Juvenile

Hometown: Baton Rouge

Parents: Edward and Velma Griffin

Children: Esco, Edward III, Tracy and Tiffany

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and traveling

Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:

“To protect and serve and to make a difference in society, my community, my city, my state and my country.”

Favorite quote: “When the going gets tough the tough get going.”

Percy Simms

Law enforcement agency: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Number of years in law enforcement: 37

Rank: Sargeant/SRO

Division: Juvenile Hometown: Plaquemine

Parents: Charles and Hazel Simms of Plaquemine

Hobbies: Singing, music and playing the keyboard

Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer:

“To challenge myself to become more than just ordinary.”

Favorite quote: “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” -Albert Einstein

