Unless a kernel of wheat is planted in the soil and dies it remains alone. But its death will produce many new kernels a plentiful harvest of new lives (John 12:24)
I have been compelled to write this article in a time where grief has stricken many households and the loss seems overbearing. Losing someone you love through death is personal and painful. A pain that produces a gut wrenching well from the depths of your soul. Only our father in heaven can bring solace to the bereaved. Grief is a strong, sometimes overwhelming emotion for people regardless of whether their sadness stems from the loss of a loved one or from a terminal diagnosis. It’s a natural reaction to loss. In life we will journey through grief, but we must remember death doesn’t make the rules- God does. God allowed grief into my life to soften my heart, deepened me as a person and increase my empathy. Grief has taught me to rely on and solely trust God. He encourages us to enjoy the now. The bible states, “Lots wife looked back on her past and was turned to a pillow of salt.” Ignoring today and focusing on what life was like before our loved ones died, can have lasting consequences. We may miss out on our moments that we will never be able to recapture today’s sunsets, our child’s hug, or a conversation with God. I’ve turned my painful journey with grief into purpose. Give yourself time to heal! Don’t seek to escape grief but to embrace it work through all it to heal the hurt so that you can move forward with your life. The process cannot be shortened, how much time you need to heal depends on your makeup, the relationship you have lost and the factors that went into your loss. Hope is the key to the grieving process. I pray this article touches at least one person. May you find comfort in Gods everlasting word. There is life after death if you choose to BREATHE AGAIN
In Loving Memory of Timothy W. Jarreau
By Sherry M Jarreau, MLT, ACSP
