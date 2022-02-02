I reference the statement (From the article Juvenile justice issues could play major role in legislative session, appearing last week) from Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche: “The real issue is where to hold them after they’re arrested. We’re going to have to put pressure on Gov. Edwards.”
YES, this is certainly an issue...BUT the real issue is the meteoric rise in rampant juvenile crime! If there are no juveniles committing crimes, then we won’t have to build new jail facilities - yet more money out of your pocket and mine - to house those juveniles. Something has got to change with the domestic situation of these juveniles to end the crime.
As you interview these officials, and as you write your articles, please challenge those in law enforcement, lawmakers, etc. to push them to address the “reasons” for juvenile crime at its beginning.
Thank you for an interesting article.
Pallas Dunn
