These letters were sent by students on the West Side to the North Pole. They will be featured in the Thursday, December 27 print edition of the West Side Journal on pages 3 and 4.
Chamberlin Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard for Christmas and a Lamborghini. The last thing I want for Christmas is an iPhone and a trampoline. I hope you have a great Christmas.
From Karen
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this is my Christmas and my wishes are to let every-body have a good Christ-mas. This one is for my family to have their wishes and for me I wish to have a happy Christmas. Sincerely,
Kasside J.
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year I hope you can fix that my mom works hard every day. And I also wish my teacher would not have to work that hard. I wish I can get a puppy and a kitten. I also wish for an iPhone X. I wish for a hoverboard. And I want LOL Dolls.
Sincerely, Jazzie
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a large basketball court, clicky and stretchy slime, cheesy pizza, a lot of Hershey bars and mermaid dolls. I will leave cookies and milk.
Sincerely, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I have been good for a little while and my wish is that people should not be on the road, my teacher should have a trip to the beach, my wish is that Lila would be better.
Sincerely, Maurice
Dear Santa,
I want a car and a dog and a cat and I love you Santa. Love,Jordyn Dear Santa,
How are you? What do you do all year? I want a TV for Christmas. What do you want?
From,
Andon Wolf
Dear Santa,
I want my family to be happy on Christmas. I wish my cat would come back. Connor
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is love. I want to celebrate the happiness of God’s birthday and have fun with my whole family and cousins.
Love, Taylor Payton Saizan
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryanna. This Christmas I want everyone in the world to be happy. This year I don’t want no gifts I just want to be with my family. Christmas is about joy and the joy we share with others. Your enemies should be your best friend. The true meaning of Christmas is not gifts its family and friends and joy. Your friend, Bryanna
P.S. I been good but I want no gifts
Dear Santa,
I really want my whole family to be together
and we can have lots of fun like play Just Dance together, open presents together, and eat together. I would just love to see my family happy and smiling especially my little nieces and nephews.
Sincerely yours, Brileigh Matthews
Love you Santa
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is peace, love and some lego sets. I also want war to stop so we will not have to risk our lives to fight for our freedom. I will donate some of my things and food to the charity so nobody will die.
Your friend,
Connor Doiron
Brusly Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Annie I am 6 years old. I live in Addis. I have been good and what I would like for Christmas is LOL dolls legos and Shopkin and Fortnite Love, Annie
Dear Santa,
are you ready for Chrismas? I waint a hoover board and an aditon stick to play games and for the hoover board to play on because I never got one before. from Brihanna Dear Santa, I think your ready for Christmas I would like a hoover board so I can ride everywhere and I would like a iron so I can spy on people and a horse because I lovc horses so much
from Elise Latiolais
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a nise day. I bine clining my home with my mom. I want a play gruon for Christmas. Thank you for duing your bas making prezits for us.
Love Zarin Harry
Dear Santa,
how have you been? I have been a good girl. What I want for chrmas is some new close. Also I want a new stuff anaml. Thank you for giving us ever thing that we wanted
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Chrstmas? and are your reideer ready for Christ-mas because I am and my family. So have fun at the northpoal and I’m a good girl and my brother has been bad and good and my cat and dog are good. Sincerely, Savannah
Dear Santa,
I love you santa. I like winter because I like to get presents. I want to get a bike for my mom and a new nelpolish for me and sum new stuff for my bruthers and samthen for my dad
Love Lily
Dear Santa,
I want to be on the nice list. Santa sum times I am good. I want a toy jet. I want a red toy robot. Love Jace
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ready for Christmas. I would like a baby alive because it can kry. I would like a skwoosky cas it can small. I would like toys for my good dog.
from Presley
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. I would like LOL BigSrpris, shopkins Rooby Blaz and Rescurunt.
Love, Trinitee
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am 6 years old. what I would like for Christmas: bike, footbols stuf and lots of candy canes ok please
love, Connor
Holy Family School
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Merry Christmas. What I want for Christmas is hats, clothes, shoes and bracelets. But actually the true mean-ing of Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday. But some of the kids think it is about presents. But more things I want for Christmas is
a mirror, a C.C beanie hat, a notebook and some pens.
Elizabeth Herpin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good and I know that 20+20=40. We are doing good in school. May I have a guitar, piano, flute and violin?
Love, Lucille
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good trip around the world. I hope everybody is good and gets presents. I hope you give the poor presents. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas and Happy New Years! Ho Ho Ho!
Love,
Reese Heuvel
Dear Santa,
I want a lifetime supply of playdough and chocolate. I want a VR headset and a new game for my PlaySta-tion called Horizon.
Sincerely,
Jaylin
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy for Christmas. I want a pug. I want a baby kitten. I am so glad for Christmas. I will not forget to leave you some milk and cookies. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I wish I could see you. Please do not take my elf with you because he is so funny.
Sincerely,
Cameron Delapasse
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me some peace for my heart and connect
4 shots. You can give me kittens. I want a Bible too. I love my mom and dad and I am giving them a Snickers.
Love, Laney
Dear Santa,
I hope I’m on the nice list so I get what I want for Christmas. But I want a laptop. I want Harry Potter books. Also I want kids that are sick to get what they want for Christmas and I hope all their wishes come true.
Sincerely, Abigail Heidbrink
Dear Santa,
I hope you are very warm in the North Pole because it is very cold I hope that you and your reindeer, elves and Mrs. Clause have really good shelter at the North Pole because blizzards might happen in all of that snow.
Merry Christmas,
Love Ava
Dear Santa,
My wishes this year are to get money, slime and makeup. Also I hope that everyone could be safe and have a nice warm happy Christmas! Thank you Santa for putting me on the nice list every year and for giving me presents. Thank you so much for doing what you do. I hope that you get this letter.
Andrea
Dear Santa,
I would like two puppies. I would like you to get my cat Belle a friend. I would like a real horse and pony. I would like two real horses and ponies. I would like chickens. I would like two donkeys. I would like two goats. I would like bunnies. I would like a Clydesdale horse.
Madeline
Dear Santa,
I want a robot toy named Boxer. I want Mad-den 19 and NBA 2K19. I want a football that I can throw and I want a basket-ball that I can shoot. I want a football field. I want a Bible. I want to see your reindeer. I’ve been really good.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox giftcard so I can buy stuff on Fort-nite like skins gliders and dances. I want a new bike so my brothers won’t keep taking my bike and I have to walk every time I go to my friends house. I hope I don’t get hacked on Christmas. I hope Jesus has a good birthday on Christmas because it’s all about him because he is Jesus.
Landon
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for Christmas. I also want my own fishing pole and some bait to go with it. I would like an American Girl doll and some clothes and other stuff to go with it. I would also like some hunting boots and hunting clothes. Some desk or drawer orga-nizers will help as well. A bag to carry my American Girl doll in. I don’t care what I get for Christmas I just want something that will make me happy and fill my heart with joy and be happy and be thankful for everything he did for us.
Eila Millard
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a hamster my mom said I could ask for one when
I am 8 and I am 8. I also would like a trampoline. I have always wanted one. I want to get some rabbit toys for my pet rabbits Bell and Honey. They have been good this year! My mom really wants a new dog bed for my pet dog, Graham. He has been good this year also. I hope I have been good and don’t get coal. I want some new press start and magic tree house books. I want some really cool new toys for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas and I hope Jesus has a good birthday.
From, Dalton Willis
Dear Santa,
I hope you can fit through a of the chimneys this Christmas Eve. Tell the elves that my elf was on the door this morning. Tell my elf Red that I love him Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas this year. Love,
Brandon LeBlanc
Lukeville Elementary School
Dear Santa,
This is Bryan Rubio. I will be good and I want to be in the newspaper and I want to get a lot of tows and a doctor kit.
Love and tortillas, Bryan Rubio
Dear Santa,
I always wanted a puppy all my life. I also wanted a four-wheeler so I can ride to my friend’s house and play. I need a ps4 control-ler so I can play against people. I want Black Ops 4, Madden 2K19 for my PS4. If I don’t get a dog I will be sad.
Love,
Kensey Gay
Dear Santa,
I am grateful and nice to lots of people. You could send me something special I would appreciate to deserve. I would like to have slime, accessories electronics and a pet. You are the best!
Love, Olivia Lin
Dear Santa,
I know that you are cool and amazing. I wonder how do you get all of the presents for all of the boys and girls in the world? Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I love all of the presents you have given me so far. I wonder if you can give me sine of Mrs. Clause’s cookies. I really want to try them. For Christmas I want a black computer, a mint green guitar and a guitar case. But, what I really want for Christmas is all the children in the world to get Christmas presents from you. You are amazing.
Love, Jordyn Williams
Dear Santa,
I always wanted to ask you some questions. I am going to ask you 5 simple questions. Is the North pole really cold and icy? Did you already make my presents? How do you carry a lot of presents
in your sleigh? Do you use Rudolph to pull your sleigh? The last
question is how do you see the moon in your sleigh? I am thankful for a lot of things which are puppies, kittens, babies, homework and otters. Now I’ll tell you what I want for Christmas is an iPad mini, to go to Mrs. Kim’s art camp and two tickets to go see Cinderella at the Saenger in New Orleans.
Love, Dailyn Purpera
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is that dog Flo in the dog shelter and a golf cart also a cozmo that plays with you. I also want a Xbox one so I can play Mine-craft for 20 minutes. Also a leash and collar that has jewels on it for m y dog that I just might get for Christmas. And a Leo dollar gift card please. But what I really want is Flo because some-times my sister doesn’t want to play with me so I do want someone to play with me.
Love,
Adyson Paddock
Dear Santa,
May I just ask you a question, can I please go to Hollywood I want to make my own cartoon movies and even a comic book. P.S. I also want some toys to play with
Jordan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.