The West Baton Rouge Library, in partnership with the West Baton Rouge Museum, is hosting a series of events inspired by the documentary American Creed with Community Conversations facilitated by Dr. Courtney Brown, of LSU’s National Writing Project.
These events are made possible by the American Creed: Community Conversations grant given by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Library Association in partnership with Citizen Film and the National Writing Project. The West Baton Rouge Library was one of 50 libraries awarded the grant.
The West Baton Rouge Library and the West Baton Rouge Museum will hold three events:
Part One
Program: American Creed film screening and scholar-led discussion
Date: Wednesday, Jan.16
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: West Baton Rouge Museum
Part Two
Program: Panel Discussion: What does it mean to be a citizen?
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 23
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: West Baton Rouge Museum
Part Three
Program: Writing Workshop: Writing Our Future
Date: Wednesday, January 30
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: West Baton Rouge Library
All events are open to the public. For more information visit www.americancreed.org. For more information about the program, please call Sarah Colombo at (225) 342-7920, ext. 221, or email scolombo@wbrplibrary.us.
