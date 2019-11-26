Closures
Christmas
The library will close at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23 for the Christmas Holiday. We will re-open Friday, December 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Bookmobile Stops
Brusly Town Hall
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at the Brusly Town Hall every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Stop by to check out a selection of books, magazines, and DVDs. For information about stop locations, or to be added to the route, call (225)342-7920 ext. 218.
December 3
December 10
December 17 (pick-up only)
Neighborhood Stops
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at neighborhoods around the parish every other Tuesday. Stop by to check out a selection of books, magazines, and DVDs. For information about stop locations, or to be added to the route, call (225)342-7920 ext. 218.
December 10 (pick-up only)
West Baton Rouge Council on Aging
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging every other Tuesday from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Stop by to check out a selection of books, magazines, and DVDs. For information about stop locations, or to be added to the route, call (225)342-7920 ext. 218.
December 10 (pick-up only)
COINS Computer Classes
The West Baton Rouge Library’s weekly computer, Internet, and software classes provide basic lessons to adults with little or no computer experience. Classes are offered every Tuesday from
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at (225) 342-7920 ext. 230.
December 3
December 4
December 10
December 11
December 17
December 18
Events
Wednesday, December 4
iPad and iPhone Tips and Tricks
Join us Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Library for iPad and iPhone Tips and Tricks. Bring your device and come prepared with questions. Our reference librarian will guide you through helpful tips and tricks for your iPhone or iPad. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
Thursday, December 5
SNAP Assistance
Do you need assistance filling out a SNAP (Food Stamp) application? Drop in at the West Baton Rouge Library any time between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 for one-on-one help provided by a representative from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Help will be available the first Thursday of every month. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
Wednesday, December 11
Legal Assistance
A representative from Southeast Louisiana Legal Services will be available to answer your legal questions on Wednesday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Library. Walk-ins welcome. Criminal cases will not be addressed. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
Thursday, December 19
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area sponsor caring, non-judgmental meetings where families and friends share their experiences and learn essential information for coping with the disease. Caregiver Support Groups are free and will meet the third Thursday of every month from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the West Baton Rouge Library. The next meeting is Thursday, December 19. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
Saturday, December 21
Library Book Club
The West Baton Rouge Library Book Club meets the third Saturday of every month in the Library’s Meeting Room from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. The group discusses a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles. On Saturday, September 21, join us to discuss 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
Writing Workshop
Do you want to be a writer? Are you a writer looking for inspiration and support? Join the brand-new West Baton Rouge Library Writing Workshop on the third Saturday of every month from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The next meeting will be Saturday, December 21. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
