On Tuesday, June 18 the West Baton Rouge Library hosted “Your Organized Home” with guest speaker Teresa Taylor, Professional Organizer, Productivity Coach & Trainer, and Owner of A Taylored Space, LLC.
Taylor shared with participants the common hurdles that prevent individuals from being able to get organized and led the class in thought and hands-on exercises. By the end, each participant was informed on the first steps to take to get organized and encouraged to choose a particular space in his or her house to organize first.
For more information about library programs, contact Assistant Director Sarah Colombo at scolombo@wbrplibrary.us or (225) 342-7920, ext. 221.
