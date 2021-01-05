New Year Programs
January 2021
Grab and Go Crafts
while supplies last
Little Kids
New Year’s Crown - Pick up starts 1/4
Paper Bag Baby Yoda - Pick up starts 1/11
Paper Snowflakes - Pick up starts 1/19
Penguin and Igloo - Pick up starts 1/25
Older Kids (Recommended Age 7+)
Popcorn Trail Mix - Pick up starts 1/4
Slime Grab and Go - Pick up starts 1/19
Teens (Age 12+)
Bubble Tea for Two - Pick up starts 1/4
Slime Grab and Go - Pick up starts 1/19
Among Us teen online gaming event
Friday, January 15th 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Registration required. Call (225) 342-7920 for more information
