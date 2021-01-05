Library Grab n go crafts
New Year Programs

January 2021

Grab and Go Crafts

while supplies last

 

Little Kids

New Year’s Crown - Pick up starts 1/4

Paper Bag Baby Yoda - Pick up starts 1/11

Paper Snowflakes - Pick up starts 1/19

Penguin and Igloo - Pick up starts 1/25

Older Kids (Recommended Age 7+)

Popcorn Trail Mix - Pick up starts 1/4

Slime Grab and Go - Pick up starts 1/19

Teens (Age 12+)

Bubble Tea for Two - Pick up starts 1/4

Slime Grab and Go - Pick up starts 1/19

Among Us teen online gaming event

Friday, January 15th 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Registration required. Call (225) 342-7920 for more information

