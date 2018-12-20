Staff Report WBR Library The West Baton Rouge Library is proud to offer library patrons access to Flipster, a digital online magazine service. Through Flipster, patrons can access 30 of the most popular maga-zines including People, Consumer Reports, Ebony, Reader’s Digest, and Better Homes and Gardens.
To get started with Flipster, simply download the Flipster app from a smartphone or tablet, or visit http://wbrpl.com/resource-wizard/ from a computer. There is no limit to how many maga-zines can be checked out and all can be download-ed. For more informa-tion or assistance with Flipster, contact Head of Adult Services, Luis Inte-riano at (225) 342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteria-no@wbrplibrary.us.
