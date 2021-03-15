Grab your picnic blankets or lawn chairs and join The West Baton Rouge Parish Library for Dinner & A Movie Night on Friday, March 19 in Heroes Plaza next to the library beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The movie for the evening is the live action feature version of The Lion King.
Capitol Seafood, a local food truck, will be on site selling dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
