Carey Denstel, a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen, is one of seven new members on the nine-member West Baton Rouge Parish Council.
His father Ted Denstel was a fixture on the West Baton Rouge political scene for well over three decades. He served as the parish manager for 27 years while the parish was still under the police jury form of government, then was elected to serve as parish president for eight years, two terms, as parish president after the change to the parish council.
The younger Denstel worked with his father during election campaigns, walking the streets, knocking on doors and trying to convince voters to support Ted. He enjoyed the experience.
“I was heavily involved in his campaign,” he said. “We walked the whole parish and I have to say, it was kind of fun.”
“I always thought that being his son and seeing the accomplishments of my dad, I thought, ‘Boy, would be great to serve the public and the people,’” Denstel said.
As he nears the end of a 40-year career at Placid Refinery, he decided now was the time for him to take his chances at being elected.
Denstel replaces Phil Porto as the representative of District VI. Porto gave him his first taste of governmental involvement when he appointed him to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Now that he’s a member of the council, he has two areas he intends to concentrate on, drainage and zoning. His interest in drainage he says is “piggy-backing off my dad,” who helped get a 7.5 mill property tax passed to improve drainage parishwide.
“He put so much time and effort into that and I saw it,” Denstel said, but said he never took credit for the accomplishment.
He said he believes that drainage program is the primary reason West Baton Rouge didn’t flood during the Great Flood of 2016.
“We need to maintain that as well as we can,” Denstel said. “I’m not saying that hasn’t been done but we need to keep that focus.”
His interest in zoning is a carryover from his time on the council’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It’s an important tool in controlling growth,” he said. “With the proper zoning ordinances in place, we can put things where they should be.”
Denstel is married to the former Bonnie LeBlanc, his high school sweetheart, and they’ve been married for 38 years. They had two children, a daughter and a son, 33-year-old Cory, but tragically lost their daughter Kayla.
“I married my wife and then I went to work at Placid the same year,” he said. “I could retire now, but I want to make that 40-year milestone.”
Denstel will reach that milestone next year, having started with Placid in 1981.
He said he intends to travel with his wife after retirement but it also will give him more time to devote to the Parish Council.
