Kyle Perrilloux with STMPD Legacy’s new designs in the USS KIDD Veterans Museum Store.
USS KIDD Veterans Museum has partnered with STMPD Legacy to create a line of apparel presenting the accomplishments of Black Americans in the U.S. military to a new audience.
Represented by the designs are the 761st Tank Battalion, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the first Black American women officers in the Navy.
The 761st Tank Battalion, made up primarily of African Americans, was formed in 1942 at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. The unit chose a black panther as their insignia and the motto “Come out fighting.” The Battalion was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for their service in Europe during World War II.
The Tuskegee Airmen, popularly known as the Red Tails, were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces. Formed in 1941, the unit trained at several airfields surrounding Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. According to the rosters, there were at least ten Tuskegee Airmen from Louisiana.
In November 1944, Harriet Ida Pickens and Frances Wills graduated from the Naval Reserve Midshipmen’s School (Women’s Reserve) at Northampton, Massachusetts. In December of that year, they received their commissions as WAVES officers. WAVES were assigned around the world, including the U.S. Naval Station Algiers in Louisiana.
According to STMPD Legacy founder Kyle Perrilloux, “Our apparel strives to share the courageous stories of Black people in Americ nd is designed to promote conversations about historical people of color whose legacies are not traditionally shared.”
The shirts are co-branded as STMPD Legacy and USS KIDD Veterans Museum. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, the shirts are available at the Museum’s Store. USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily, 9:30 to 3:30, with a few holiday exceptions. The Museum is located on the Riverfront in Downtown Baton Rouge.
For more information about STMPD Legacy, visit the website www.stmpdlegacy.com.
For more information about USS KIDD, visit the website www.usskidd.com or email info@usskidd.com.
