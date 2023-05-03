Local children’s author, Sarah Guillory made an appearance at the West Baton Rouge Library Saturday, April 29 to talk about her latest book geared toward middle schoolers titled “Nowhere Better Than Here.”
The middle age novel “Nowhere Better Than Here” was inspired by the 2016 flood. Angela Germany, the WBR youth service’s librarian, positively reflected on the event Saturday, “Sarah is engaging and relatable with both her in-person presentations and her writing style. The teens at the library were interested and excited to read her books. Sarah’s latest book with Macmillan Publishers, ‘Nowhere Better Than Here’, is a 5-8th grade chapter book. It is set in Louisiana and deals with coastal erosion, family, Louisiana culture, and middle school students making a difference in their community.”
Sarah Guillory is an AP Literature and English teacher at Brusly High and has also been writing for years. The writer got serious about authorship in early adulthood, “I decided in my late 20s I was going to attempt to get published.”
Guillory’s first book was a young adult mystery. That first novel, “Reclaimed,” was published in 2013. Guillory explained that the publishing process is typically slow. This new novel, released in September 2022, was written six years prior—in the wake of the 2016 flood event. It is her second published book.
Some of the time delay between writing and release for “Nowhere Better Than Here” was a major revision, “My new agent suggested that I rewrite ‘Nowhere Better Than Here’ as a middle grade [book]. It was originally called ‘We Write in Water.’” Guillory was open-minded and took the challenge.
The young adult category is written for a 9-12 grade audience whereas the middle-grade category is written for 3-8 grade: upper elementary and middle school students.
“I didn’t think I was a good enough writer to write middle grade. It doesn’t mean that I think young adult isn’t well written, it’s just different.” Guillory explained that with the middle-grade category, books are written with fewer words and the voice is more prominent. The children’s author found she enjoyed writing for the lower age group, “I loved it; I loved writing middle grade and it fixed all the problems I had with the story to begin with.”
Guillory shared some of the main points of her new release, “Nowhere Better than Here.” The youth author describes the main character’s support system as a strong, multigenerational, female family who faces challenges together, “It’s about complicated families and it’s about community and what happens when you start to lose that community; the characters are mostly Cajun. Also, we lost so much of our Cajun culture back 100 years ago when they weren’t allowing us to do Cajun French and so, it was just about that loss of culture and land and a whole lot of things put together.”
“This story—to me—is a love letter to Louisiana.” Guillory said local environmental issues are not widely known outside of our state and she includes factual information about Louisiana’s challenges in the book, “People do not know what’s going on with the coastal erosion.”
The 2016 flood was an event the author used as a setting to highlight the strong sense of community she has witnessed in her home state of Louisiana, “It wasn’t a hurricane, it wasn’t a tropical storm, it just started raining that day and then places that weren’t supposed to flood, flooded. So, It was really inspired by that—by how much the communities came together. I just wanted to really highlight how Louisiana comes together for its people.”
Guillory intends to keep writing and teaching. She said of the 2022 release, “I hope that people, when they read the book, really feel that small town community and how community becomes family even when your family is messy.”
