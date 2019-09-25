Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement “Dance-with-Us ” program. Auditions are led by a Moscow Ballet company member/pedagogue in each performance city this fall. The “Dance-with-Us” program has brought over 100,000 aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos on stage with the professionals over the past 27 years.
Auditions are Tuesday, October 1, 5:30 p.m., at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Dance Center and School of Performing Arts: 3535 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, and are led by Moscow Ballet danseur Yuriy Kuzo. Auditions are free (although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee), hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance. Sign up today at www.nutcracker.com/dance.
Dance Center and School of Performing Arts is the result of a beautiful merger of two well established Baton Rouge art schools with combined experience of enriching students’ lives for over 40 years. Its vision is to achieve excellence through quality instruction in dance, music, drama, and art for students wishing to pursue a professional career as well as a wonderful education for those who prefer to learn about their art form for their own personal enjoyment. For dance, the school primarily offers training in classical ballet; but, also classes in jazz, tap, and hip hop as well as workshops in Modern Dance and Flamenco and master classes with guest teachers throughout the year.
Dance-with-Us program is unique to the Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker tours of North America. American Ballet students are invited to audition for, rehearse with and perform with the Russian company in ancillary roles developed specifically for 7 unique skill levels. The roles include: Party Children, Little Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens and in ancillary roles to Variations including Arabian, Spanish, Chinese, French and Russian.
