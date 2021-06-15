The Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church invites the public to help them celebrate their 131st Year Anniversary on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at noon.The church is located at 9090 Section Road, Port Allen • P.O. Box 317
(225) 627-5025.
