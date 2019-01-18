Scott United Methodist Church located at 310 Atchafalaya Street in Port Allen will host the Second Food Distribution to 25 Low Income Families on
Saturday, January 26, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Families will be served on a first come first served basis.
