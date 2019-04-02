Four Girl Scouts in local Troop 10163 earned spots in the 2019 Cookie Hall of Fame. Girl Scouts sold over 1.1 million boxes of cookies in Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s 23-parish jurisdiction, with the girls averaging 179 boxes each.
Allie Hebert of Addis sold the most boxes in her troop with 1,074 boxes of cookies sold. Lexanne Pitre sold 732 boxes, Evangeline Miller sold 552 boxes and Sophie Tullier sold 503 boxes during the Cookie Season.
The Girl Scouts used goal setting, decision-making, money management, business ethics and people skills to lead their troop and the council to another sweet victory.
A total of 346 girls entered Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500 or more packages of cookies, including 33 girls who sold over 1,000 boxes, and one “Cookie Mogul” – Girl Scout Junior Brooklyn Bossom of Denham Springs who sold 2,519 boxes, becoming this year’s top seller.
